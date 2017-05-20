Why Kentucky Derby horses are worth much more off the track

Ten horses will vie for a victory in the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico.

Always Dreaming enters the race as the favorite and will look to capture the second leg of the Triple Crown after winning the Kentucky Derby earlier this month.

Always Dreaming drew the fourth gate when the race's post positions were announced Wednesday.

Classic Empire will race from the fifth position and is considered by oddsmakers to be the most dangerous challenger to Always Dreaming. Lookin at Lee has the third best odds after finishing second in the Kentucky Derby.

Here's how to tune into the race:

2017 Preakness Stakes

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2017

Start time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: Fubo TV