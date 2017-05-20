Past winners of the Triple Crown
In 2015, American Pharoah became the 12th horse, and the first since Affirmed in 1978, to win the Triple Crown.
Nyquist, the winner of last year's Kentucky Derby and the betting favorite in the Preakness Stakes, failed to accomplish the feat. Nyquist finished third in the Preakness Stakes and was pulled out of the Belmont Stakes due to an illness.
Check out the past Triple Crown winners below:
2015 - American Pharoah
1978 - Affirmed
1977 - Seattle Slew
1973 - Secretariat
1948 - Citation
1946 - Assault
1943 - Count Fleet
1941 - Whirlaway
1937 - War Admiral
1935 - Omaha
1930 - Gallant Fox
1919 - Sir Barton