When is the Preakness Stakes?

Ten horses are set to compete in the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico.

Always Dreaming enters the race as the favorite after winning the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, and can make it two-thirds of the way to a Triple Crown with a win. Always Dreaming will run from the the fourth gate.

Classic Empire will race from the fifth position and is considered by oddsmakers as the most dangerous challenger. Lookin at Lee has the third best odds after finishing second in the Kentucky Derby.

How to watch

2017 Preakness Stakes

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2017

Start time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: Fubo TV