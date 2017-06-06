Why Kentucky Derby horses are worth much more off the track

The hopes that Always Dreaming might pull out a 2017 Triple Crown cratered in the second to last weekend of May when Cloud Computing emerged with a surprise victory at the Preakness Stakes.

But that hardly means Saturday's Belmont Stakes will lack intrigue. Its field will not include Always Dreaming or Cloud Computing, ensuring that each leg of this year's Triple Crown will be captured by a different horse.

Coming off a narrow loss at Pimlico, Classic Empire looks to be the favorite entering this weekend. But horses such as Irish War Cry and Lookin at Lee may spoil Classic Empire's race.

Here's a look at the betting odds for the Belmont Stakes.

Post time for the race at Belmont Park is 6:37 PM E.T.

Odds as of June 2 via Odds Shark.

2017 Belmont Stakes odds

Classic Empire +200

Epicharis +500

Lookin At Lee +500

Senior Investment +800

Irish War Cry +900

Tapwrit +1000

Twisted Tom +1400

Gormley +1600

Irap +1600

Patch +1800

J Boys Echo +2000

Multiplier +2500

Meantime +2500