2017 Belmont Stakes latest odds: favorite, betting lines
The hopes that Always Dreaming might pull out a 2017 Triple Crown cratered in the second to last weekend of May when Cloud Computing emerged with a surprise victory at the Preakness Stakes.
But that hardly means Saturday's Belmont Stakes will lack intrigue. Its field will not include Always Dreaming or Cloud Computing, ensuring that each leg of this year's Triple Crown will be captured by a different horse.
Coming off a narrow loss at Pimlico, Classic Empire looks to be the favorite entering this weekend. But horses such as Irish War Cry and Lookin at Lee may spoil Classic Empire's race.
Here's a look at the betting odds for the Belmont Stakes.
Post time for the race at Belmont Park is 6:37 PM E.T.
Odds as of June 2 via Odds Shark.
2017 Belmont Stakes odds
Classic Empire +200
Epicharis +500
Lookin At Lee +500
Senior Investment +800
Irish War Cry +900
Tapwrit +1000
Twisted Tom +1400
Gormley +1600
Irap +1600
Patch +1800
J Boys Echo +2000
Multiplier +2500
Meantime +2500