How to watch the Belmont Stakes online: Live stream, TV channel, race time
The 2017 Belmont Stakes take place on Saturday, the final of three Triple Crown races.
The 149th running of the Stakes will not hold Triple Crown intrigue, with Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming losing at the Preakness Stakes. Always Dreaming and Preakness champion Cloud Computing will not compete at the Belmont.
Watch information can be found below:
How to watch
TV channel: NBC
Race time: 6:32 p.m. ET (coverage begins 5 p.m. ET)
Live stream: Stream the race here.