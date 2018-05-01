Kentucky Derby 2018 Post Positions: Justify draws No. 7, Bolt D'Oro in No. 11

Eclipse Sportswire

Here's the 2018 Kentucky Derby draw and post positions.

By Scooby Axson
May 01, 2018

Horses and jockeys learned their respective post position draws for the 2018 Kentucky Derby.

Last year’s winner, Always Dreaming, started from the fifth post position. This year's favorites include Justify and Bolt d'Oro. Justify landed in the 7th spot. Bolt d'Oro will start out of position 11.

The 144th running of the Derby takes place on Saturday evening from Churchill Downs in Louisville, with a posting time of 6:46 p.m. ET.

Here are the starting positions for each horse:

Gate 1: Firenze Fire

Gate 2: Free Drop Billy

Gate 3: Promises Fulfilled

Gate 4: Flameaway

Gate 5: Audible

Gate 6: Good Magic

Gate 7: Justify

Gate 8: Lone Sailor

Gate 9: Hofburg

Gate 10: My Boy Jack

Gate 11: Bolt d'Oro

Gate 12: Enticed

Gate 13: Bravazo

Gate 14: Mendelssohn

Gate 15: Instilled Regard

Gate 16: Magnum Moon

Gate 17: Solomini

Gate 18: Vino Rosso

Gate 19: Noble Indy

Gate 20: Combatant

