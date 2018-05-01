Here's the 2018 Kentucky Derby draw and post positions.
Horses and jockeys learned their respective post position draws for the 2018 Kentucky Derby.
Last year’s winner, Always Dreaming, started from the fifth post position. This year's favorites include Justify and Bolt d'Oro. Justify landed in the 7th spot. Bolt d'Oro will start out of position 11.
The 144th running of the Derby takes place on Saturday evening from Churchill Downs in Louisville, with a posting time of 6:46 p.m. ET.
Here are the starting positions for each horse:
Gate 1: Firenze Fire
Gate 2: Free Drop Billy
Gate 3: Promises Fulfilled
Gate 4: Flameaway
Gate 5: Audible
Gate 6: Good Magic
Gate 7: Justify
Gate 8: Lone Sailor
Gate 9: Hofburg
Gate 10: My Boy Jack
Gate 11: Bolt d'Oro
Gate 12: Enticed
Gate 13: Bravazo
Gate 14: Mendelssohn
Gate 15: Instilled Regard
Gate 16: Magnum Moon
Gate 17: Solomini
Gate 18: Vino Rosso
Gate 19: Noble Indy
Gate 20: Combatant