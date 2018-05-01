2018 Kentucky Derby Odds: Favorites, Contenders, Betting Lines

The 2018 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday. See the latest odds here.

By Scooby Axson
May 01, 2018

The field has been set for the 144th Kentucky Derby.

Justify, who won the Santa Anita Derby, is the morning line favorite at 3–1 coming from the No. 7 post.

Mendelssohn is next at 5–1, followed by Magnum Moon at 6-1. The 2018 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 5.

A full list of odds is below.

Gate 1: Firenze Fire 50–1
Gate 2: Free Drop Billy 30-1
Gate 3: Promises Fulfilled 30-1
Gate 4: Flameaway 30–1
Gate 5: Audible 8–1
Gate 6: Good Magic 12-1
Gate 7: Justify 3-1
Gate 8: Lone Sailor 50-1
Gate 9: Hofburg 20-1
Gate 10: My Boy Jack 30-1
Gate 11: Bolt d’Oro 8-1
Gate 12: Enticed 30-1
Gate 13: Bravazo 50-1
Gate 14: Mendelssohn 5-1
Gate 15: Instilled Regard 50-1
Gate 16: Magnum Moon 6-1
Gate 17: Solomini 30-1
Gate 18: Vino Rosso 12-1
Gate 19: Noble Indy 30-1
Gate 20: Combatant 50-1

