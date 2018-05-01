The field has been set for the 144th Kentucky Derby.

Justify, who won the Santa Anita Derby, is the morning line favorite at 3–1 coming from the No. 7 post.

Mendelssohn is next at 5–1, followed by Magnum Moon at 6-1. The 2018 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 5.

A full list of odds is below.

Gate 1: Firenze Fire 50–1

Gate 2: Free Drop Billy 30-1

Gate 3: Promises Fulfilled 30-1

Gate 4: Flameaway 30–1

Gate 5: Audible 8–1

Gate 6: Good Magic 12-1

Gate 7: Justify 3-1

Gate 8: Lone Sailor 50-1

Gate 9: Hofburg 20-1

Gate 10: My Boy Jack 30-1

Gate 11: Bolt d’Oro 8-1

Gate 12: Enticed 30-1

Gate 13: Bravazo 50-1

Gate 14: Mendelssohn 5-1

Gate 15: Instilled Regard 50-1

Gate 16: Magnum Moon 6-1

Gate 17: Solomini 30-1

Gate 18: Vino Rosso 12-1

Gate 19: Noble Indy 30-1

Gate 20: Combatant 50-1