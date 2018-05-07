Woman Bets $18 on Kentucky Derby Pick 5, Wins $1.2 Million

After Justify took home the 2018 Kentucky Derby title and his owner's received $1.24 million for their $500,000 investment, a Texas woman made that payout seem insignificant.

The Austin-native put down just $18 on a Pick 5 bet at Retama Park in Selma, Texas, correctly predicting the winners of Races 8-12 at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Her prize? $1.2 million.

The woman's bets are as follows: Limousine Liberal, 4-1 in the eighth race; Maraud, 8-1 in the ninth; Funny Duck, 40-1 in the 10th; and Yoshida, 10-1 in the 11th. And Justify in the 12th.

"It's extremely rare," Retama Park spokeswoman Rachel Bagnetto told ABC News. "To bet that little amount of money and win $1.2 million is unheard of. In fact, it's the first time it's happened at Retama."

Because it is so difficult to predict five straight winners, Pick 5 bettors usually take home large jackpots.

A Las Vegas gambler also struck big on Saturday, placing a futures bet on Justify and winning $150,000.