The 143nd running of the Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, May 19 from the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Kentucky Derby winner Justify is the favorite at the 1 3⁄16 mile dirt track. Justify will start from the No. 7 post.

A full list of odds is below.

Justify (1–2)

Good Magic (3–1)

Quip (12–1)

Diamond King (30–1)

Sporting Chance (30–1)

Bravazo (20-1)

Tenfold (20–1)

Lone Sailor (15–1)