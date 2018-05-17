Post Malone is one artist we didn't expect to be on Bob Baffert's playlist.

The Kentucky Derby-winning trainer of Justify is apparently a huge fan of the musician.

According to WDRB's John Lewis, Baffert listens to Post Malone's song "Psycho" every day.

Lucky for Baffert, Post Malone will headline the InfieldFest at this year's Preakness Stakes on Saturday, along with 21 Savage and ODESZA.

Listen to Psycho below (Warning: Language):

Baffert told the crowd in Baltimore at Wednesday's post position draw that he was "glad to see Post Malone here."

“My kids are here," Baffert said, according to The Baltimore Sun. "We met him at the Pegasus (World Cup at Gulfstream Park in January), and he’s a character. I actually, I really listen to his music.”

Baffert has won five Kentucky Derbies, six Preakness Stakes and two Belmont Stakes, in addition to the historic Triple Crown with American Pharoah in 2015.

With a win Saturday, maybe Post Malone can personally sing "Congratulations" to Baffert.