Who Won the Preakness Stakes This Year?

Justify won the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Justify was ridden by jockey Mike Smith.

Justify, the winner of the Kentucky Derby, entered the race as a 1-2 favorite. He was followed by Good Magic (3-1), Quip (12-1) and Lone Sailor (15-1).

Last year's champion was Cloud Computing.

Next up in the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 9 in Elmont, New York.

See the full finish order below.

2018 Preakness Stakes Finish Order

1. Justify

2. Bravazo

3. Tenfold

4. Good Magic

5. Lone Sailor

6. Sporting Chance

7. Diamond King

8. Quip