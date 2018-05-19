When is the Belmont Stakes?

When is the third jewel of the Triple Crown?

By Jenna West
May 19, 2018

The Belmont Stakes, the third jewel of the Triple Crown, is held three weeks after the Preakness Stakes. 

This year, the race will happen on Saturday, June 9 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

The race was first run in 1867 and this year will be its 150th running. It is the oldest of the Triple Crown races.

The Belmont Stakes is also known as "The Test of the Champion" because it is the longest of the three races at 1.5 miles. 

Last year, Tapwrit defeated favorite Irish War Cry with a late sprint down the final furlong.

Creator won in 2016. American Pharoah made history with his 2015 Belmont Stakes win, completing the Triple Crown and becoming only the 12th horse to accomplish the feat. 

