The 150th Belmont Stakes will take place on June 9 from Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

The Belmont Stakes is the oldest of the three Triple Crown races.

Justify is the heavy favorite to win the race and to complete the Triple Crown. Only 12 other horses have completed the feat, the last being American Pharoah in 2015.

The Belmont is a 1.5-mile or (2.4 kilometer) horse race. It is the longest race of the three Triple Crown races.

A full list of odds is below, via Bovada.

Justify, 4/5

Hofburg, 4/1

Bravazo, 7/1

Vino Rosso, 8/1

Tenfold, 10/1

Blended Citizen, 14/1

Gronkowski, 25/1

Noble Indy, 33/1

Free Drop Billy, 50/1

The television coverage begins Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on NBC. Races can be streamed on the NBC Sports App.