Here's the 2018 Belmont Stakes draw and post positions.
Jockeys and horses have learned their respective post position draws for the 2018 Belmont Stakes.
The 150th Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 9 in Elmont, N.Y. The race is held at Belmont Park with a post time of 6:37 p.m. ET.
All eyes are on favorite Justify, as he looks to complete the Triple Crown after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. He will start the Belmont Stakes from the No. 1 post.
If he wins the Triple Crown, Justify will become only the 13th horse to do so in history. American Pharoah last accomplished the feat in 2015.
Here are the starting positions for each horse:
Gate 1: Justify
Gate 2: Free Drop Billy
Gate 3: Bravazo
Gate 4: Hofburg
Gate 5: Restoring Hope
Gate 6: Gronkowski
Gate 7: Tenfold
Gate 8: Vino Rosso
Gate 9: Noble Indy
Gate 10: Blended Citizen