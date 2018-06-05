Jockeys and horses have learned their respective post position draws for the 2018 Belmont Stakes.

The 150th Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 9 in Elmont, N.Y. The race is held at Belmont Park with a post time of 6:37 p.m. ET.

All eyes are on favorite Justify, as he looks to complete the Triple Crown after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. He will start the Belmont Stakes from the No. 1 post.

If he wins the Triple Crown, Justify will become only the 13th horse to do so in history. American Pharoah last accomplished the feat in 2015.

Here are the starting positions for each horse:

Gate 1: Justify

Gate 2: Free Drop Billy

Gate 3: Bravazo

Gate 4: Hofburg

Gate 5: Restoring Hope

Gate 6: Gronkowski

Gate 7: Tenfold

Gate 8: Vino Rosso

Gate 9: Noble Indy

Gate 10: Blended Citizen