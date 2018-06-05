The 150th Belmont Stakes will take place on June 9 from Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

The Belmont Stakes is the oldest of the three Triple Crown races, as well as the longest with a 1.5-mile (2.4 kilometer) track.

Justify is the heavy favorite to win the race and complete the Triple Crown. Only 12 horses have completed the feat, the last being American Pharoah in 2015.

A full list of odds is below, via SportsLine.

Justify, 4/5

Hofburg, 9/2

Bravazo, 8/1

Vino Rosso, 8/1

Tenfold, 12/1

Gronkowski, 12/1

Blended Citizen, 15/1

Noble Indy, 30/1

Free Drop Billy, 30/1

Restoring Hope, 30/1

The television coverage begins Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on NBC. Races can be streamed on the NBC Sports App.