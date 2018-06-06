The 150th Belmont Stakes will take place on June 9 from Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

The Belmont Stakes is the oldest of the three Triple Crown races.

Justify is the heavy favorite to win the race and to complete the Triple Crown. Justify will start from Post 1 on Saturday. Laat year's winner, Tapwrit, started from the No. 2 post.

Only 12 other horses have completed the feat, the last being American Pharoah in 2015.

The Belmont is a 1.5-mile or (2.4 kilometer) horse race. It is the longest of the three Triple Crown races.

Here are the latest odds

Justify 4-5

Hofburg 9-2

Bravazo 8-1

Vino Rosso 8-1

Tenfold 12-1

Gronkowski 12-1

Blended Citizen 15-1

Noble Indy 30-1

Free Drop Billy 30-1

Restoring Hope 30-1