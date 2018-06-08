The Belmont Stakes is on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. and there's a lot of money at stake for the teams competing.

The purse for the Belmont Stakes is $1.5 million and will be divided among the top eight finishers in the race, according to CNBC.

The winner of the Belmont Stakes takes home $800,000, while the second place finisher gets $280,000 and third place gets $150,000.

The winning jockey collects 10 percent of what the owners take home, meaning he would earn $80,000. The second and third place jockeys get five percent of their owner's earnings. That only tallies to $14,000 for the second place jockey and $7,500 for third.

If heavy favorite Justify wins at Belmont to complete the Triple Crown, his ownership team will earn $2.94 million for the three races. They will not win any type of bonus for a Triple Crown victory.