Jockey Javier Castellano tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, according to a tweet from his agent John Panagot. The tweet was deleted but noted he was asymptomatic and feeling fine.

Castellano was tested for COVID-19 after a physical Tuesday.

"He jogged three miles on Wednesday and looked forward to the weekend," the deleted tweet said. "He will self-isolate until he is medically cleared."

Castellano, 42, raced at Gulfstream Park in Florida on March 15. He was scheduled to race four times on March 26 and six times on March 27. Many race tracks have closed due to the pandemic, but Gulfstream has continued holding races without fans.

USA Today reports Castellano was not allowed on the property by racetrack protocols unless he underwent a physical.

Castellano won the Preakness Stakes in 2006 and 2017. He was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 2017.