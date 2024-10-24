Jose Mourinho Blasts Refereeing After Europa League Draw vs. Manchester United
The José Mourinho show didn't disappoint in Fenerbahçe's UEFA Europa League bout against one of his former clubs, Manchester United.
The Red Devils opened the scoring through veteran Christian Eriksen and despite a strong performance from goalkeeper André Onana, Fenerbahçe clawed back with a 1–1 draw after Youssef En-Nesyri's headed effort.
Onana's incredible double-save in the first half brought out a hilarious moment from Mourinho, but he wasn't feeling all that humorous later on in the match after he felt his team should've been awarded a penalty kick.
In the second 45, Mourinho and the Fenerbahçe squad appealed for a penalty after a Lisandro Martínez challenge on on Bright Osayi-Samuel. Referee Clément Turpin disagreed with the penalty shouts and walked over to the Fenerbahçe dug to show Mourinho a red card as the Portuguese manager watched on from the stands for the rest of the match at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.
"I don't want to speak about it," Mourinho said when asked about his dismissal after the match to CBS Sports Golazo.
Even though he said he initially didn't want to talk about it, the 61-year-old couldn't help himself but to make his thoughts known on the whole situation.
"He (Turpin) told me something incredible. He told me at the same time, he could see the action in the [18-yard] box and my behavior on the touchline.
"I congratulated him because he is absolutely incredible. His peripheral vision during the game at 100 miles-per-hour, he had one eye on the penalty situation and he had one eye on the bench and on my behavior. That's the explanation he gave me. That's why he's one of the best referees in the world," Mourinho said sarcastically.
The draw has the Turkish club in 14th place in the Europa League league phase standings with five points from three matches. Mourinho's team has yet to lose in Europe in his first season in charge with a win vs. Union St. Gilloise and a couple of draws against FC Twente and United.