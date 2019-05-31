Whether your dad is a huge sports fan, tech-obsessed, a fitness buff or foodie, there's a present out there that's perfect for him. We've rounded up the latest and greatest gifts and gadgets to give this Father's Day.

For the Guy Who Loves the Game

Stance NBA Collection Socks

Courtesy of Stance

Only a true fan would sport the Toronto Raptor mascot or Stephen Curry’s face on his ankles. Stance’s NBA Collection features a ton of crew socks—known for their soft and smooth cotton that makes for a breathable and comfortable wear—with awesome designs, ranging from “playbook” Xs and Os to playoff heroes, camo and more.

Buy it: Stance Socks, from $16

UNTUCKit MLB Button Down

Courtesy of UNTUCKit

If he’s looking for a low-key, high style way to flaunt his fandom, the UNTUCKit MLB Signature Series button down shirts are a solid choice for the avid baseball fan. Wrinkle-free and (of course) made to be worn un-tucked, the shirts also have a small logo stitched at the sail—just choose his favorite team and you’ve got a home run.

Buy it: UNTUCKit, $108

Courtesy of Fanatics

Reyn Spooner Button Down Printed Shirts

Nothing says “dad shirt” more than this Reyn Spooner Lahaina vibrant printed button-down shirt, featuring a Hawaiian print of his favorite sports team and a “weekend wash” for a softer feel and relaxed look.

Buy it: Fanatics, from $64

For the Dad Who Likes to Stay in Shape

Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Earbuds

Courtesy of Amazon

Every fit dad needs a pair of wireless earbuds that can hold up during the toughest (and sweatiest) workouts. Backed by a two-year sweat and dust warranty, these earbuds fit securely, so they’ll never pop out during exercise, and a single charge provides nine hours of battery life—good for a nearly a week’s worth of workouts for even the most active dad.

Buy it: Amazon, $99.99

Under Armour Vanish Seamless Short Sleeve

Courtesy of Under Armour

Hoping that Dad will ditch those old, stained t-shirts he’s had for way too many years? Give him a reason to upgrade with a seamless training shirt, designed for superior ventilation and comfort during workouts—and available in a ton of colors.

Buy it: Under Armour, $40

Polar Vantage M Multisport Watch

Courtesy of Amazon

If dad is serious about fitness, he needs a premium and precise watch to keep up with him. The Polar Vantage M is more than a standard fitness tracker. It has a built-in, high-tech heart rate monitor and the ability to separate workouts into cardio load, muscle load and perceived load, so he can see just how training is affecting his body.

Buy it: Amazon, $279.95

For the Foodie Father

Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Growler

Courtesy of Amazon

If your pops loves an ice-cold beer, there’s a chance he also likes visiting local breweries to try the latest craft concoctions. With a vacuum insulated container made from stainless steel and heavy duty handle for easy carrying, this growler keeps beer cold for 24 hours—if he can go that long without drinking it.

Buy it: Amazon, $35

Smoking Chips Sampler Pack

Courtesy of Food 52

The grill master of the family will love this tasty upgrade from plain charcoal. Wood chips in hickory, mesquite and northwest blend flavorings infuse food with a deep, smoky flavor you can’t get anywhere else.

Buy it: Food 52, $21

Peugeot Whiskey Tasting Set

Courtesy of Crate and Barrel

Only for serious whiskey aficionados, this Peugeot glass is shaped in a special way to allow him to taste all of the spirit’s flavors, and it comes with a metal chilling base that cools the liquor in less than five minutes—no ice required.

Buy it: Crate and Barrel, $40

For the Tech-Obsessed Dad

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad

Courtesy of Samsung

Dad can ditch the cords and cables with this wireless charging pad, which can charge two smartphones or wearables, simply by setting them down on the pad. He’ll never have to worry about finding the right charger to power up every one of his devices.

Buy it: Samsung, $99.99

Apple News+

Courtesy of Apple

Give the gift of access—to hundreds of newspapers and magazines, all in one place, including The New Yorker, WIRED, Food & Wine and even Sports Illustrated. Dad can read and download articles from all titles, right on his device.

Buy it: Apple, $10

Nest Learning Thermostat

Courtesy of Amazon

For the dad who’s all-in on transforming the house into a smart home, this thermostat works with Alexa for voice control and can display the temperature, weather and time, all while remaining energy efficient.

Buy it: Amazon, $199

For the Fashion-Forward Father

The Tie Bar Essentials Box

Courtesy of The Tie Bar

With four neckties, three pocket squares, two pairs of socks, two tie bars and one pair of collar stays, this is basically an accessory makeover in a box. Dad will have more than two dozen different outfit combinations to create and match with his brown, gray or navy suits.

Buy it: The Tie Bar, $165

Lululemon Command The Day Backpack

Courtesy of Lululemon

Help him commute in style with this pocket-packed backpack, which has a place for everything he carries with him on his daily trip to the office: a coffee tumbler, cords, books, snacks, a tablet and much more. The backpack’s water-repellent and wipe-able fabric—and sleek overall look—is an added bonus.

Buy it: Lululemon, $148

Hurley x Carhartt Hyperweave Board Shorts

Courtesy of Carhartt

Part of a collab between workwear brand Carhartt and California surf brand Hurley, these board shorts are both fashionable and functional, featuring the flexibility and durability for outdoor activities and an on-trend camo print.

Buy it: Carhartt, $100