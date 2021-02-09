Yahoo NFL Writer Terez Paylor Dies at 37

Yahoo Sports writer and former Chiefs beat reporter for the Kansas City Star Terez Paylor has died at 37 years old, his fiancé Ebony Reed announced in a statement. The cause of death was not mentioned.

"While we are shocked and saddened by Terez Paylor's sudden passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life that touched so many," Reed said in the statement. "Terez was an exceptional journalist whose passion for football made him a respected voice. His legacy will leave an enduring impact on sports journalism, the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs, and their fans. More important, Terez was a devoted son, grandson, brother, an adoring fiancé, and a wonderful friend to so man. To know him was to love him. He will be dearly missed."

Paylor covered the NFL for Yahoo Sports since 2018, but before that he covered the Chiefs for the Kansas City Star for five years. The team released a statement following the announcement of his death

"Hearing the news of Terez's passing is heart wrenching," the statement said. "He was so young and full of life, he always wanted to do right by people. Many of us in the Chiefs organization had the opportunity over the years to build a friendship with him, including our players, coaches and staff, and he was an incredible person with the right attitude and integrity. He took a lot of pride in his stories, was always deep into the Xs and Os and film study, and we all had a chance to enjoy those conversations with him. Beyond that, he was always quick to ask about your family and took genuine caring interest in the answer you were giving. He was a true professional and a great man with a bright future ahead of him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and to Terez, you're a permanent member of our 'All-Juice' team."

The Kansas City Star's Sam Mellinger wrote an obituary for Paylor where he mentions his affinity for the term "juice" and how Paylor elected to not attend the Super Bowl in order to "stay safe" this year. Paylor had just released his latest podcast on Monday.