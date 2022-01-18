Former NBA Player, Social Media Star Lands New Gig With CNN

CNN announced Tuesday former NBA player Rex Chapman will join the network as a host on its upcoming streaming subscription service.

Chapman, 54, is most known for his social-media presence, where he consistently posts a range of positive, and often light-hearted, videos to his 1.1 million followers on Twitter.

He was also the host of Adult Swim's Block or Charge, a show based off his viral tweets, and an NBA podcast, The Rex Chapman Show.

Much like Chapman's social-media presence, CNN announced he will host a weekly show that focuses on positive news.

"Chapman’s weekly CNN+ show will include intimate conversations with athletes, entertainers and everyday heroes as Chapman looks for the silver lining beyond today’s toughest headlines," CNN said in a statement. "It will contribute to CNN+’s slate of original, live programming and be available at launch."

Before carving his path as a social media influencer, Chapman was a standout basketball player at the University of Kentucky. The former shooting guard was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 1987, and he made the All-SEC first team in 1988 before leaving for the NBA.

Chapman was selected by the Hornets with the No. 8 pick in the 1988 NBA draft. His professional career spanned 666 games in 14 seasons with the Hornets, Bullets, Heat and Suns. Chapman has also served as an NBA announcer for TNT, NBA TV and Kentucky basketball.

His post-NBA career has taken a remarkable turn after overcoming an opioid addiction that began during his playing career, something Chapman hinted at in his announcement Tuesday.

