Aaron Rodgers Gave a Virtuoso Performance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

1. Aaron Rodgers has mastered two things: Playing quarterback and seeking attention while begging to be left alone.

Rodgers popped up on Wednesday’s Pat McAfee Show and did his usual routine of saying he doesn’t want any attention and just wants to be left alone while saying a bunch of controversial stuff.

What better way to accomplish flying under the radar than by going on the biggest sports show today.

Rodgers claimed he only goes on McAfee because he’s “not a social media guy anymore,” yet his X and Instagram accounts are both active, so if he really wanted to get a message out, he could easily do so on his own without going on McAfee.

"I never really wanted to live a public life..



I understand the attention that comes with somebody who has accomplished what I've accomplished..



I'm not a social media guy anymore" @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/9ypZauq4HC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 4, 2026

The future Hall of Fame quarterback spent some time Wednesday explaining to McAfee that he’s fed up with people trying to find out who his wife is and that people’s curiosity about her is disturbing because all they both want is privacy.

"I understand the attention that comes with somebody who's accomplished what I've accomplished,” said Rodgers. “And so, in no way am I making this a 'woe is me.' But when it comes to your personal safety–and now it's not just me, it's me and her–it's really bizarre.

"She didn't sign up for this bulls---, you know? She signed up because she loves me and she supports me and she wants to spend the rest of our lives together and start a family together. She didn't sign up to be out front, you know, a social media WAG. She doesn't want any of that bulls---, and I don't either. And I was with that, which is even more telling.”

This is all fair and valid, but spewing this on The Pat McAfee Show is only going to make those who are curious about Mrs. Rodgers try even harder to find out more about her. Do you think TMZ or Us Weekly or the Daily Mail decided to back down or double down on getting a photo of the couple after hearing Rodgers on McAfee?

In discussing how he wants to keep his personal life private, Rodgers then shared a ton of information about his private life in painting his ex-girlfriends as horrible people.

“I got myself into crazy town, and I was with individuals who called the paparazzi, who leaked or talked about where I was living, who coerced me to make the proverbial Instagram, social media posts," Rodgers said.

Rodgers added, "The narratives have gotten a little bit ridiculous. To some of those, I just want to say, just f---ing move on. It’s been years and years and years. I’ve dealt with clinically bipolar, depressed, relevance seeking, I dealt with people that wanted to search out other possibilities before they could commit to me, and then they go on TV talking about how I ruined their lives and all this s---.

"And I just want to say, move on with your life. Stop lying about me. Just move on with your life and be happy. It’s not just them, but it’s other people in the media that there’s this relevance they feel that they have to mention my name. I’m not seeking relevance. I’m not seeking attention."

Just to recap: Rodgers is not seeking relevance or attention, but he decided to unload on his past girlfriends on the biggest sports show out there today.

Oh, and just to put a bow on it, here’s what Rodgers, who does not want relevance or attention, had to say about his current wife, on the biggest sports show today.

Just remember, Aaron Rodgers does not want attention.

2. A brand-new episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina dropped today. This week’s show features a conversation with CNBC media and sports reporter Alex Sherman.

Sherman talks about the big deal with Paramount buying Warner Brothers Discovery and how that will affect sports fans. Will TNT events air on CBS? Will this cause streaming prices to increase? Will this affect CBS Sports Network?

Sherman also talks about how the NFL is about to have a major impact on all other sports when it comes to rights deals, the FCC looking into sports and streaming, the rise of Kalshi and Polymarket and much more.

Following Sherman, Sal Licata from SNY TV and The Sal Licata Show joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include Sal’s non-vacation vacation, the WBC, the Yankees retiring CC Sabathia’s number, a ridiculous take from Bruce Pearl and more. In addition, I read some reader emails and Apple reviews.

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.

3. I love how flustered Kyle Schwarber got when Cousin Sal brought up betting during this interview. Schwarber could see a suspension flash right before his eyes.

Phillies slugger @kschwarb12 and I came to an understanding. He’ll take care of the batting and I’ll take care of the betting. #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/JOTNGUfomC — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) March 5, 2026

4. Here’s your annual reminder that the Yankees completely screwed their fans by taking 20-plus games off free TV to put them on Amazon.

The Yankees are back on Prime starting April 8 ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/XJXohhrBra — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) March 5, 2026

5. The Thunder visited the Knicks last night. We have had some brutal weather here in New York the past few weeks, but I can assure you that it wasn’t nearly as cold Wednesday as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would’ve had you believe.

SGA strolls into MSG in style 🔥



OKC/NYK • 7pm/et • ESPN pic.twitter.com/UXmB1TJ6Ob — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2026

6. This guy is my new favorite wrestler.

There’s an Italian semi-pro wrestler who enters the ring dressed like a pizza chef and knocks opponents out by throwing a pizza pie at them. pic.twitter.com/Y5HKcJtaMy — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) March 5, 2026

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This video is 14 years old, yet I never saw it until yesterday. It’s former Saturday Night Live cast member Kyle Mooney interviewing fans and players at a Giants game. The highlight comes a minute and 40 seconds in.

