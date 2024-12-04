SI

Aaron Rodgers’s Weird Trailer for His New Netflix Documentary Led to Lots of Jokes

The Netflix documentary about Aaron Rodgers comes out Dec. 17.
Aaron Rodgers's stint with the New York Jets has been anything but pretty for the now 41-year-old QB. He missed basically all of his first season with an Achilles injury in 2023 and this year he's looked every bit his age while leading the team to dismal 3-9 record heading into Week 14.

Speaking of his injury, a Netflix documentary about Rodgers and his recovery from it is coming out on Dec. 17 and on Tuesday we were able to get a first glimpse into it with the trailer being released. Titled Enigma, there will be three episodes that follow Rodgers working his way back from the injury, as well as shedding a light on many different parts of his life away from football.

This all looks pretty wild:

NFL fans understandably had a lot of jokes about that:

