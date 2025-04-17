Barack Obama Told Jimmy Kimmel He Listens to Bill Simmons’s 'Guess the Lines’ Podcast
Barack Obama listens to the Bill Simmons Podcast "religiously," according to Jimmy Kimmel. Specifically, the weekly NFL podcast during the season featuring Kimmel's Cousin Sal, known as "Guess the Lines."
Kimmel revealed this first in a Rolling Stone interview that was published on Tuesday and then told the story again during his show on Wednesday night when The Ringer founder was on to promote his Boston Celtics documentary series.
Via Rolling Stone:
Let me tell you something. I had dinner with Barack Obama the other night, and we spent a solid 15 minutes talking about Cousin Sal. He listens to the Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal podcast. And it was blowing my mind. I couldn’t believe it, because my cousin Sal is, first of all, one of the most unusual and funniest people you’ll ever meet in your life. And Obama was talking about “Parents’ Corner” [where Sal talks of his travails raising three boys].
Kimmel didn't really have any other details on his show, but it did give Simmons an opportunity to mention the fact that ESPN nixed a podcast appearance for Obama back in 2008 when he was first running for president.
It sounds like ESPN not letting Obama go on the original B.S. Report 17 years (and exactly one day!) ago was a real sliding doors moment. Who knows where we'd all be today if Obama had gotten that first sweet taste of podcasting.