Bob Costas Caught Questioning a CNN Promo on Hot Mic During Royals - Yankees
Bob Costas is on the call for the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals along with Ron Darling. During Game 2, which was broadcast on TBS, truTV and MAX, the legendary announcer's microphone was hot while Angel Zerpa stood on the mound waiting to deliver a pitch.
That's when Costas learned he had to read a promo for CNN and judging from his reaction, there was something wrong with that for some unknown reason?
"A CNN promo," Costas wondered aloud. Then, after about 10 seconds of silence he added, "That puts me in a difficult spot."
Why a CNN promo might put Costas in a difficult spot is a mystery. CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, the same company that owns Turner Sports. Plus, Costas joined CNN as a contributor in 2020.
Based on all that it seems like some weird misunderstanding, but who knows. Let's just hope we find out what's going on at CNN before the series ends.