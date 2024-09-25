Cleveland Radio Host Demands Specific Offensive-Adjustments From Cocky Caller
The Cleveland Browns lost to the New York Giants in Week 3 to drop to 1-2 on the season. Deshaun Watson threw a very nice touchdown pass on the Browns' first play of the game, but pretty much struggled the rest of the afternoon and was outplayed by Daniel Jones.
All of this means it is time for another week of complaining about the team for the local sports talk industry.
When last we checked in with The Ken Carman Show on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, the eponymous host was very upset about callers comparing the Browns struggling starter Deshaun Watson to the team's former quarterback, Baker Mayfield. The ex-quarterback wasn't very good last weekend either so the focus today was on how to fix Watson. Here's co-host Anthony Lima demanding some detailed offensive adjustments from a caller.
The caller keeps trying to dig Lima about playing Madden while Lima tells the caller no one can hear him and things get really intense.
"Nobody can hear you," Lima told the caller. "You have no awareness of what you're doing. You're on the phone and I have a louder volume than you and no one can hear what you're saying. So any of your wisecracks nobody is hearing. Can you answer the question again, what is the offense that can work with this quarterback who can't read a defense and is a shell of himself from five years ago. You tell me."
To the caller's credit, he was ready and waiting with a Don Draper-esque, "College offense." He wants something fast-paced and West Coast with multiple coaches scripting plays and putting Watson in shotgun to run-and-gun.
It's hard to pick a side here, but both parties involved in this disagreement are incredibly passionate and that's really all that matters. Hopefully, Watson continues to encourage some healthy debate in Cleveland for the rest of the season.