You Have Never Heard a Colin Cowherd Take As Wild As This One
Colin Cowherd is going to eventually end up in every Hall of Fame created for those who sit behind a microphone and talk about sports because his ability to have a free-flowing conversation with himself for 15-20 hours per week is as good as we've ever seen. Those interested in sports media have watched him evolve on the national stage over the past two decades, along the way being privy to thousands upon thousand of hours of content chockfull of similies, metaphors and big opinions.
But just when you think you've heard it all from the presiding Face of FS1, he shows up on a Monday in late November and drops what may be one of the wildest things he's even said. Cowherd has somehow turned Phildelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley having a nice string of games into something that, well, has a bit of a Babe Ruth to the Yankees feel doesn't it? The type of thing that makes a person wonder if the Giants are going to be cursed for 100 years?
Okay. Whenever you can regain your wits and general faculties, let's look at the case. First, the Eagles and New York Giants are division rivals, just like the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees were back in 1919 when Ruth was sent south to play in pinstripes. Actually, that's about the whole case.
Barkley, to his credit, is having a fine year. So much so that he's been granted entry into the MVP conversation for this year maybe. Ruth turned himself into arguably the greatest and certainly most famous baseball player while playing with the Yankees. The Red Sox also had to sit by for the next 86 years while their hated neighbors up in the Bronx won 26 World Series. Here on planet Earth currently the Giants are having a bad year and will play Tommy DeVito down the stretch while the Eagles are 9-2—a nice record good enough for the No. 2 seed in the NFC if the season ended today.
Anything is possible so it could prove to be that the Eagles win like six Super Bowls in a row and the Giants turn into the Detroit Lions and have 65 years of irrelevancy. If that happens, Cowherd will have, like Ruth called his shot.
We just have to see a little more to be totally on board.