Dan Orlovsky Stuns 'First Take' With Another Weird Food Revelation
The holiday season is upon us so many people are planning various get-togethers with most of them involving a great deal of food. Restaurants must be chosen. Catering decisions must be made. Pot luck dishes must be assigned.
Whatever you do, do NOT involve Dan Orlovsky in the planning process.
Thursday morning on First Take, during what was presumably a discussion about the Baltimore Ravens based on the chyron, Orlovsky revealed another one of his infamous food takes. As usual, his cohosts were not impressed.
"I grew up on mayo sandwiches," said Orlovsky. "I grew up eating mayonnaise sandwiches on Wonder Bread. That was a main staple of my youth. They were delicious. And then if you put mayonnaise with American cheese? Mayonnaise, American cheese, Wonder Bread. Absolute hit."
As usual, the star here is Stephen A. Smith who spent a good minute hiding his face on behalf of Orlovsky. Masking his face, but unable to mask his disgust.
Kimberley A. Martin could only laugh while Mina Kimes made faces. She's no longer surprised by Orlovsky's food takes, but that doesn't mean she's not still unsettled whenever a new revelation comes up.
