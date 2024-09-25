FOX Rejected Netflix's Plan to Have Tom Brady Call Christmas Day Game
Netflix is jumping into the NFL business this Christmas with a doubleheader and would like nothing more than to secure the most eyeballs. Predictably, their plan included targeting FOX's top booth of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady. Also somewhat predictably, FOX denied that request, according to a report from the New York Post's Ryan Glasspiegel.
Netflix is now eyeing Ian Eagle, Noah Eagle, Greg Olsen and Nate Burleson, per the report. None of them are Brady, who has become appointment television in a way few announcers have in many, many years.
Everyone can rest easy knowing that the Christmas Day two-pack is going to get huge ratings with or without Brady. But the situation does highlight the interesting arrangement as Netflix gets the opportunity to create an ad hoc broadcasting unit but also must navigate the necessary permissions from each talent's network.
It's interesting for sports media enthusiasts to see a one-day team being assembled in real-time and it's also a reminder that even though the NFL lifts all boats, networks can and probably should be protective of their talent. FOX is paying Brady $375 million and one can certainly understand their desire to keep his broadcasts—all of his broadcasts—on owned and operated airwaves. It's not like the extra bump of exposure is going to be meaningful because we all already know who he is and the relative newness of his second act in the booth is going to wear off by late-December.