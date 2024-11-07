SI

Hornets Announcer Goes Bonkers on Back-to-Back Plays in Thrilling Finish

Eric Collins was so excited as the Hornets and Pistons traded baskets.

Fans react as Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) jumps on the back of forward Brandon Miller (24) after his final second put back wins the game against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Spectrum Center.
Detroit Pistons-Charlotte Hornets may not have looked like the greatest game on paper but the two conspired to play a classic on Wednesday night. Down 106-105 in the final seconds, the Pistons were able to force a turnover and convert it on the other hand as Ron Holland made a go-ahead layup with 6.3 seconds remaining.

Hornets television voice Eric Collins, who has been known to take it up to 11 from time to time, rose to the moment even though it went against the home team.

He would then take it up to 12 in short order as the Hornets snatched victory out of the jaws of defeat thanks to Brandon Miller's putback bucket as time expired.

One has to admire Collins's ability to live in the moment. For one, because most people would immediately pass out if they tried to react with such sustained volume. And also because the Hornets were a 2-5 team hosting a 3-5 team in early November.

People who are investing 2.5 hours into watching a game deserve that type of payoff, even if the greatest impact of the result will be reflected in the NBA draft lottery. When stuff is exciting it should feel like it's exciting and Collins is never going to leave anything in the tank, even if there's a long season left to drive.

