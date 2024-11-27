SI

Jalen Rose Roasted Charles Barkley Over His Glasses, and Fans Couldn't Stop Laughing

Andy Nesbitt

Jalen Rose had some fun with Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA.
Jalen Rose had some fun with Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA. / Screengrab via TNT

The Inside the NBA crew was back doing their thing Tuesday night for some big NBA Cup games and they had a special guest sitting in for Kenny Smith—Jalen Rose, who hasn't missed a step since being cut loose by ESPN in the summer of 2023.

Rose fit in perfectly with Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Ernie Johnson and one of his best lines of the night had fans howling.

In case you missed it, Rose, who used to be an analyst on ESPN's NBA studio show, had a little fun with Barkley when the NBA legend put on his glasses to look over stats.

"Are those welding glasses?" Rose asked, to the delight of the crew.

Check this out:

Fans loved that line and they also loved seeing Rose on the show:

More From Around the NBA

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Media