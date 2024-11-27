Jalen Rose Roasted Charles Barkley Over His Glasses, and Fans Couldn't Stop Laughing
The Inside the NBA crew was back doing their thing Tuesday night for some big NBA Cup games and they had a special guest sitting in for Kenny Smith—Jalen Rose, who hasn't missed a step since being cut loose by ESPN in the summer of 2023.
Rose fit in perfectly with Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Ernie Johnson and one of his best lines of the night had fans howling.
In case you missed it, Rose, who used to be an analyst on ESPN's NBA studio show, had a little fun with Barkley when the NBA legend put on his glasses to look over stats.
"Are those welding glasses?" Rose asked, to the delight of the crew.
Check this out:
Fans loved that line and they also loved seeing Rose on the show:
More From Around the NBA
Published |Modified