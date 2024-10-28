Who Are the ManningCast Guests for Giants-Steelers Monday Night Football?
Eli and Peyton Manning will be back for another ManningCast tonight on ESPN2 as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the New York Giants. They'll bring their unique brand of commentary and a star-studded guest list.
Bill Belichick will be there in his traditional leadoff position, followed by Giants great Lawrence Taylor, musician/actor LL Cool J and former Steelers coach Bill Cowher. It's an electric group and they could be tasked with carrying the entertainment as Pittsburgh is a six-point favorite.
Full ManningCast Schedule
Week 1: Jets at 49ers (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Week 2: Falcons at Eagles (ESPN2)
Week 5: Saints at Chiefs (ESPN2)
Week 6: Bills at Jets (ESPN)
Week 7: Ravens at Buccaneers (ESPN2, ESPN+) / Chargers at Cardinals (ESPN+)
Week 8: Giants at Steelers (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Week 9: Buccaneers at Chiefs (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Week 11: Texans at Cowboys (ESPN2)
Week 12: Ravens at Chargers (ESPN2)
Week 14: Bengals at Cowboys (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Wild Card Weekend: TBD (ESPN2, ESPN+)
ManningCast Guests for 2024
Week 1 guests:
Adam Sandler, Actor
Chris Jones, Chiefs defensive tackle
Bill Belichick, Hall of Fame head coach
Week 2 guests:
Miles Teller, Actor
Matt Ryan, Former NFL player
Bill Belichick, Hall of Fame head coach
Week 5 guests:
Paul Rudd, Actor
Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns quarterback
Bill Belichick, Hall of Fame head coach
Week 6 guests:
Will Arnett, Actor
Rex Ryan, Former NFL coach
Bill Belichick, Hall of Fame head coach
Week 7 guests:
Joe Flacco, NFL quarterback
Ed Reed, Former NFL player
Scott Hanson, NFL anchor and reporter
Bill Belichick, Hall of Fame head coach
Week 8 guests:
TBD
Week 9 guests:
TBD
Week 11 guests:
TBD
Week 12 guests:
TBD
Week 14 guests:
TBD
Wild Card guests:
TBD