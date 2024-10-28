SI

Who Are the ManningCast Guests for Giants-Steelers Monday Night Football?

Week 8 features another quartet of guests for Peyton and Eli.

Cowher will join the Mannings for Monday night's New York Giants-Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Eli and Peyton Manning will be back for another ManningCast tonight on ESPN2 as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the New York Giants. They'll bring their unique brand of commentary and a star-studded guest list.

Bill Belichick will be there in his traditional leadoff position, followed by Giants great Lawrence Taylor, musician/actor LL Cool J and former Steelers coach Bill Cowher. It's an electric group and they could be tasked with carrying the entertainment as Pittsburgh is a six-point favorite.

Full ManningCast Schedule

Week 1: Jets at 49ers (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Week 2: Falcons at Eagles (ESPN2)

Week 5: Saints at Chiefs (ESPN2)

Week 6: Bills at Jets (ESPN)

Week 7: Ravens at Buccaneers (ESPN2, ESPN+) / Chargers at Cardinals (ESPN+)

Week 8: Giants at Steelers (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Week 9: Buccaneers at Chiefs (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Week 11: Texans at Cowboys (ESPN2)

Week 12: Ravens at Chargers (ESPN2)

Week 14: Bengals at Cowboys (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Wild Card Weekend: TBD (ESPN2, ESPN+)

ManningCast Guests for 2024

Week 1 guests:

Adam Sandler, Actor

Chris Jones, Chiefs defensive tackle

Bill Belichick, Hall of Fame head coach

Week 2 guests:

Miles Teller, Actor

Matt Ryan, Former NFL player

Bill Belichick, Hall of Fame head coach

Week 5 guests:

Paul Rudd, Actor

Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns quarterback

Bill Belichick, Hall of Fame head coach

Week 6 guests:

Will Arnett, Actor

Rex Ryan, Former NFL coach

Bill Belichick, Hall of Fame head coach

Week 7 guests:

Joe Flacco, NFL quarterback

Ed Reed, Former NFL player

Scott Hanson, NFL anchor and reporter

Bill Belichick, Hall of Fame head coach

