Marcus Spears Shocked the 'NFL Live' Crew By Showing Off His Incredible Arm
The Jayden Daniels Hail Mary was a hot topic yesterday following the Washington Commanders' thrilling last-second victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. The NFL Live crew discussed the play on Monday ahead of the Giants-Steelers game, which Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark were in Pittsburgh to cover for ESPN.
On location and a safe distance from Dan Orlovsky, Spears joked that his retired quarterback co-worker couldn't even throw the ball as far as Daniels did on the game-winning play the day before.
This elicited a funny look from Orlovsky before admitting that not being able to throw it as far as Daniels was the reason he's on TV now. As everyone laughed, Laura Rutledge tried to refocus the conversation by saying that "not many can throw that far," to which Spears can be heard saying, "I can." Orlovsky immediately shot back, "No you can't."
Minutes later the research team had looked up Orlovsky's longest career pass by air yards (54) and Spears was challenged to throw the ball the same distance.
Cut to Acrisure Stadium where Spears, having lost his jacket, but still in a shirt and tie, stood in the end zone with a football and another ESPN employee standing at the opposite 46 yard line. Spears threw it, his co-worker took half a step to his left and caught the ball in the air.
This is a great live television moment. Legitimate shock and joy from Rutledge and Mina Kimes while Orlovsky was left wandering the NFL Live set knowing he had just been owned by 41-year old retired defensive end at the thing he did professionally.
What Orlovsky must not have known is that Spears was a freak athlete in high school where he was an All-State football player on defense and offense where he played tight end. He was also a basketball recruit who was named Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year in Louisiana.
Here he is in a high school football game hitting a teammate 50-yards down the field in stride on a trick play.
Marcus Spears is that dude. Never forget that again.