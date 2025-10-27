Barstool Sports Golf Personality Cody ‘Beef’ Franke Dies at 31, Tributes Pour In
Barstool Sports golf personality Cody "Beef" Franke died over the weekend, the media company announced on Monday. He was 31 years old.
Franke became well know on social media over the years for his helpful golf tips that he shared and the audience he grew from that helped him land a job at Barstool Sports, where he became a member of the Fore Play golf brand starting in January of 2025.
Fore Play announced the news in a statement on social media, saying Franke died from a sudden medical issue.
Barstool's Dan "Big Cat" Katz shared more details on Monday, saying Franke died while he was in the Dominican Republic for a wedding.
Barstool founder and owner Dave Portnoy, as well as many other of Franke's co-workers, shared their tributes to Franke shortly after the news was announced.
Fans and people in the golf world also paid tributes.