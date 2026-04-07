Must-See: LeBron, Anthony Davis Pull Off High-Level Prank on Draymond Green

1. It feels like the entire internet is a prank show these days, so it’s not easy to pull off a joke that actually works.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James, though, were able to do that with the victim being Draymond Green.

The prank, which aired on Davis’s new TBS show, Foul Play with Anthony Davis, featured Green in a business meeting about a possible investment opportunity.

Davis and James fed lines to the group of “business people” who were in the room with Green. While 12 minutes was way too long for this bit, it worked perfectly with insults coming at Green over the fact that he didn’t have $100 million in cash ready to invest and Green getting ready to snap.

Given what Green famously did to Jordan Poole, this easily could’ve gone sideways, which added to the drama of the prank and made it work even more. If Davis and James waited another second to end the prank, who knows what would’ve happened.

I don’t want to give spoilers because that will hurt your enjoyment of the video, but I’ll just say, “This isn’t the G League” was a tremendous line.

2. Good job by TNT Monday night giving us the only version of “One Shining Moment” that should ever be used: The Luther Vandross edition.

3. Wendy’s offered quite a promotion for last night’s championship UConn-Michigan game. If there was a dunk in the game, America would win a free small fries and Frosty for today.

Now it’s time for you to get your butt to Wendy’s.

WE HAVE A DUNK 🚨that means all of America gets free small fry and Frosty on April 7th. Not to be dramatic, but that was the greatest moment in dunk history. https://t.co/h6IvdHTE0n — Wendy’s (@Wendys) April 7, 2026

4. I missed this when it first came out a couple of weeks ago, but it’s so eye-opening I still need to feature it here. In case you missed it (like I did), Gametime reports that average MLB Opening Day tickets cost $154, a 44% increase over last year. Here’s how ticket prices have increased in the past few years:

2026: $154

2025: $107

2024: $93

2023: $92

5. Desmond Bane was giving an on-court interview Monday night after the Magic beat the Pistons, when comedian Howie Mandel decided to interject himself. The result was a combination of cringe and funny since Bane had no clue who Mandel was while Mandel repeatedly tried to convince Bane that he should know who he is.

"That was amazing! That was Magic!"@howiemandel crashes the postgame interview with Desmond Bane 😂 pic.twitter.com/Hh71HZA0vY — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 7, 2026

6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation about all the latest news withThe Athletic’s sports media reporter, Andrew Marchand.

Topics discussed include: Netflix’s awful broadcast of the Yankees-Giants game on Opening Night; what Netflix gets out of a deal with Major League Baseball; NBC’s return to airing MLB games; Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill’s work on the NCAA men’s tournament; CBS’s and Turner’s very deep and impressive roster of college basketball announcers; issues with the CBS/Turner tournament studio show; the NFL trying to feature as many standalone games as possible and much more.

Following Marchand, Sal Licata, from SNY TV andThe Sal Licata Show, joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, Sal gives a report on what it was like to experience the ABS challenge system in person at a recent Mets game while I break down my issues with a new commercial starring Larry David. In addition, I talk about becoming obsessed with HBO’s new show, DTF St. Louis.

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.

You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: It was two years ago today that Curb Your Enthusiasm ended with a brilliant series finale.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.