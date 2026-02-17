Here’s the Biggest Takeaway From the NBA All-Star Game Rating
1. NBC sent out a press release on Monday touting the rating for Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. The network reported that the exhibition drew 8.8 million viewers. It was the most watched NBA All-Star Game since 2011. Last year’s game pulled in 4.7 million viewers.
However, context is needed here. This year’s game aired on NBC. Last year’s game aired on TNT. That is a massive factor.
In addition, this year’s All-Star Game had the Olympics as a lead in and lead out. The Olympics on Sunday averaged 26.6 million viewers for NBC.
But what really sticks out is that in 2026 where it seems like everyone has cut the cord, broadcast television is still the place all leagues should want to be above anything else.
2. According to NBA reporter Ben Golliver, one of the reasons Adam Silver handed out fines to the Jazz and Pacers last week is to keep betting on the up and up.
3. Former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has weighed in on tanking and he is not against it. This was a good read.
4. This was great stuff from former baseball manager Buck Showalter on dealing with today’s major league players.
5. It will be interesting to see if Peacock, which currently has the Olympics and NBA games, makes a jump when these viewership numbers are released next month.
6. Here are recent SI Media With Jimmy Traina episodes you should listen to:
Last week: All-Traina Thoughts
Two weeks ago: Maria Taylor
Three weeks ago: Bryan Curtis
Four weeks ago: Scott Van Pelt
Please make sure you subscribe or follow (depending on your platform) to get new episodes delivered to you every Thursday morning.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Imagine what would happen if this commentary took place during a baseball game in 2026.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.
Jimmy Traina is a staff writer and podcast host for Sports Illustrated. A 20-year veteran in the industry, he’s been covering the sports media landscape for seven years and writes a daily column, Traina Thoughts. Traina has hosted the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast since 2018, a show known for interviews with some of the most important and powerful people in sports media. He also was the creator and writer of SI’s Hot Clicks feature from 2007 to '13.