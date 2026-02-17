Here’s the Biggest Takeaway From the NBA All-Star Game Rating

1. NBC sent out a press release on Monday touting the rating for Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. The network reported that the exhibition drew 8.8 million viewers. It was the most watched NBA All-Star Game since 2011. Last year’s game pulled in 4.7 million viewers.

However, context is needed here. This year’s game aired on NBC. Last year’s game aired on TNT. That is a massive factor.

In addition, this year’s All-Star Game had the Olympics as a lead in and lead out. The Olympics on Sunday averaged 26.6 million viewers for NBC.

But what really sticks out is that in 2026 where it seems like everyone has cut the cord, broadcast television is still the place all leagues should want to be above anything else.

2. According to NBA reporter Ben Golliver, one of the reasons Adam Silver handed out fines to the Jazz and Pacers last week is to keep betting on the up and up.

Adam Silver is reportedly cracking down on late-game tanking due to the NBA’s “heavy ties” to gambling, per @BenGolliver



“We know how much the NBA has gotten in bed with gambling... If coaches are just willy-nilly not playing guys the entire game and they’re not letting people… pic.twitter.com/QEQN7NV96R — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) February 17, 2026

3. Former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has weighed in on tanking and he is not against it. This was a good read.

Why the NBA should embrace tanking -



The NBA has kate been misguided thinking that fans want to see their teams compete every night with a chance to win. It’s never been that way that way.



When I got into the nba, they thought they were in the basketball business. They… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 17, 2026

4. This was great stuff from former baseball manager Buck Showalter on dealing with today’s major league players.

"People working 9 to 5 don't want to hear that your charter plane was late, or that your five-star hotel made too much noise."



Buck Showalter is big on eliminating sympathetic ears to player complaints that aren't really significant. pic.twitter.com/62DHOcfdb5 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 16, 2026

5. It will be interesting to see if Peacock, which currently has the Olympics and NBA games, makes a jump when these viewership numbers are released next month.

YouTube is the clear leader among streaming services, with 12.5 percent of all TV use in Nielsen's latest Gauge report. Disney streaming, Tubi and Peacock registered small gains month to month.



Full charts: https://t.co/NkSnwZGxOX pic.twitter.com/2z91HnofPy — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 17, 2026

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Imagine what would happen if this commentary took place during a baseball game in 2026.

