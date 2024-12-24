Nick Wright: Chiefs are 'Far and Away' the Best NFL Team, Have Fewest Questions
The Kansas City Chiefs are chasing the elusive Super Bowl three-peat and own the best record in the NFL at 14-1. They are still coached by Andy Reid and quarterbacked by Patrick Mahomes and when you read all of that stuff there'd be no reason to think the public has been pretty meh on their chances to win a third consecutive Lombardi Trophy. Then all of the games that they've won in the final seconds or through some great sports luck come rushing through and eliminates any shame for doubting what should be an unquestioned leader in the pack in terms of Super Bowl odds.
Which is where the Chiefs have ascended to, thanks to the Detroit Lions suffering injury after injury and the fact that no one can remember a time where Josh Allen played his way to neutral-site glory. First Things First's Nick Wright, a staunch supporter and defender of all things Kansas City, was asked to weigh in on the development during Monday's show and was quite declarative in his praise.
"Pretty obviously they are far and away the best team in football and the team with the least questions of any team in football," Wright said.
Wright ticked through his argument with some pretty convincing facts. The most important of which is that the Chiefs are playing their best football of the year just in time for it to really start mattering.
Our question: is all of this true? Far and away is a wide margin. And there have been questions about Patrick Mahomes's offense and all of the white-knuckling it's taken for KC to get to such a lofty record. Are those all answered now? Or is Kansas City actually in the same position as Buffalo, where none of this matters until the playoffs happen?
If so, then is that really a slight or disrespect? Or is it actually a good thing as it's provided a ton more incentive and bulletin board material in the Chiefs locker room to ward off complacency? Wright may in fact, once again, be correct that the correct answer to the Super Bowl puzzle has been out in plain sight for everyone to find and we'll only realize it after Mahomes is covered in confetti.
Prepare yourself for a prolonged victory lap if that happens.