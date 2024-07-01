Rob Gronkowski Has Some Fascinating Thoughts About OnlyFans
1. It’s a very slow summer day in the sports media world, so we’re bringing you some levity.
I love Rob Gronkowski. Always have, always will. In addition to being one of the best players ever to watch on the field, I appreciate his innocence and happy-go-lucky personality.
Gronk seems like a dude who just wants to have fun 24/7 and would never hurt a fly. There’s something wholesome about that approach. It even comes through when he’s working on Fox’s NFL pregame show and he comes across like a breath of fresh air.
With that kind of personality, though, as we saw at theTom Brady roast, you open yourself up to some ribbing about your, let’s just say, level of intelligence.
But this is what makes Gronk Gronk. And the Gronk Experience was on full display on the latest episode of Julian Edelman’s Games With Names podcast thanks to a listener question.
Here was the hypothetical scenario posed by a fan to Gronk and Edelman:
If the two of you had to go into business together and it couldn’t have anything to do with sports whatsoever, what would that business be and what would your roles be?
Gronk’s first answer was “podcasting.” Edelman quickly pointed out that the job couldn’t have anything to do with sports. (Plus, I’m sure Edelman was thinking, “Um, I already have a podcast and you’re on it right now.”)
So Gronk quickly pivoted.
“I think we would be really good on OnlyFans,” said Gronk.
“Together?” asked Edelman.
“Together,” declared Gronk, who was just getting started.
“We’ll do it together,” Gronkowski explained. “Never show the junk. Never ever show it. Never ever. You can’t be the one that shows the junk.
“But I’m pretty sure, I looked it up the other day, because someone recommended me to get an OnlyFans, and I looked up what dudes are on OnlyFans and how much they’re making a month and it said, this is what it said on Google, it says that Tyga is making $80 million a month, no, $40 million a month from OnlyFans. It was some outrageous number. Just saying that, that’s giving me a little spark to maybe start a business with Jules."
Gronk then unleashed a laugh that you have to hear to believe.
What made this amusing was that you could see as it all unfolded that Gronk thought none of it out, which didn’t surprise Edelman at all, but still left him a little bewildered.
So let’s sum up:
• Gronk would like to join OnlyFans with Edelman.
• They wouldn’t show one specific body part.
• Gronk thought someone was making $40 million A MONTH on OnlyFans, which comes out to $480 million a year.
You know what we need next? The Roast of Rob Gronkowski.
2. All the controversy surrounding the Lakers drafting Bronny James paid off for ESPN. The second round of the NBA draft on Thursday, which aired in the afternoon, averaged 895,000 viewers. However, coverage peaked at 6 p.m. ET with 1.23 million people tuning in to watch Los Angeles select LeBron’s son with pick No. 55.
3. If you’ve listened to SI Media With Jimmy Traina over the past couple of weeks, you know that Sal Licata, who joins me on every episode for our “Traina Thoughts” segment, isn’t a huge fan of Grimace becoming the face of the Mets.
It seems SNY analyst Keith Hernandez might be tiring of Grimace as well, because he openly fantasized about popping the purple character during Sunday’s game.
4. I’ve never understood the yearly hullabaloo on July 1 with people celebrating Bobby Bonilla Day, but that’s just me. Anyway, for those of you who just think July 1 is about Bonilla, think again.
5. If any of the WWE fans missed it on Friday night, SmackDown ended in wild fashion.
Paul Heyman refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa in Roman Reigns’s absence, which generated a MONSTER pop from Heyman’s hometown crowd in Madison Square Garden. Sikoa’s version of the Bloodline then attacked Heyman and put the 58-year-old through the announcer’s table.
Reigns has only been gone from the WWE since April, but fans are already clamoring for his return, which says something about what he has built in the company.
6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with Pablo Torre, who hosts the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast for Meadowlark Media.
Torre explains how the idea for his unique podcast came about, how he picks his topics, what his goal is with the podcast, what it's like to work for Dan Le Batard and how he was able to stay with ESPN on a part-time basis while he works full time for another company.
Torre also reveals his most memorable podcast episode, responds to various pitches for podcast ideas from Jimmy and the two reminisce about working at Sports Illustrated together.
Following Torre, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include JJ Redick upsetting some people by using the f-word at his Lakers’ introductory news conference, protesters interrupting sporting events and Travis Kelce joining Taylor Swift on stage on the Eras Tour. The segment finishes with a reading of the podcast’s Apple reviews for June.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 57th birthday to Pamela Anderson.
