Memorable Athlete Appearances on ‘Saturday Night Live’
We’re breaking our traditional format today to acknowledge Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary, which will be celebrated with a three-hour special Sunday night on NBC.
Over the past 50 years, many, many sports figures have hosted the show and more times than not, have blown away the audience with their performances.
The list of sports figures who have hosted in ecletic. The very first athlete to host was NFL quarterback Fran Tarkenton in 1977. O.J. Simpson hosted in '78. Joe Montana and Walter Payton co-hosted in '87. Yankees owner George Steinbrenner hosted in '89. Charles Barkley has hosted four times. In recent years, J.J. Watt and Travis Kelce turned in extremely impressive performances.
So without further ado, here is a compilation of some of the best sketches involving athletes over the course of SNL’s history.
John Madden, 1982:
Joe Montana and Walter Payton, 1987:
Wayne Gretzky, 1989:
Michael Jordan, 1991:
Derek Jeter, 2001:
Tom Brady, 2005:
Peyton Manning, 2007:
LeBron James, 2007:
Charles Barkley, 2012:
The Rock, 2017:
J.J. Watt, 2020:
Travis Kelce, 2023:
