Sports Fans Tear Into YouTube TV As Fox Contract Dispute Threatens Football Season
If you're a YouTube TV subscriber and also a football fan, we have some (potentially) bad news for you.
On Monday, YouTube TV alerted its customers that, due to a contract dispute with Fox, content from "Fox Broadcast Network, Fox News, and Fox Sports" could become unavailable as of Aug. 27, 2025 unless both parties reach an agreement on a new deal.
But as all of us sports fans all know, that's pretty bad timing as far as football season is concerned. (For what it's worth, the first regular season NFL game on Fox isn't until Sept. 7, but FS1 and Fox Sports will be airing college games later this week.)
Understandably, fans were pretty fired up upon hearing the news. And, uh ... not in a good way.
Take a look at that online reaction below:
The "good news," if you can even call it that, is that these types of broadcast disputes are nothing new, really (especially for YouTube TV), and typically amount to nothing. But let's be honest: that doesn't make it any less annoying.