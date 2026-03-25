It Seems Everyone Is Watching Sports These Days

1. On Sept. 1 of last year, Nielsen changed the way it measured viewership numbers for all of television.

I’m not going to bore you with details, but the new method called “Big Data + Panel” has generated viewership increases for almost every sport and sporting event.

Here’s a sampling of how sports has benefitted from the change in measurement. (I’m leaving out the NFL because their ratings are always insane.)

• Miami-Indiana college football championship: 30.1 million viewers, up 36%

• U.S.-Venezuela WBC final: 10.78 million viewers

• NCAA selection show on CBS: 6:4 million viewers, up 12%

• CBS men’s college basketball regular season: up 10%

• Fox men’s college basketball regular season: up 38%

• ESPN men’s college basketball: up 25%

• ESPN women’s college basketball: up 19%

• NHL games across ESPN network: up 26%

• NBA games across ABC, ESPN, NBC/Peacock and Amazon: up 13%

• NCAA men’s tournament: most watched opening two rounds ever with 10.1 million viewers, up 7% over last year.

On Sunday, 19.7 million people combined watched the early window, which featured St. John’s-Kansas, Iowa-Florida and Tennessee-Virginia.

CBS and TBS are poised to have monstrous viewership numbers for Friday’s Sweet 16 thanks to great matchups and college basketball stalwarts (Duke, Michigan, Michigan State, UConn) in action.

The two networks couldn’t ask for a much better schedule than this:

St. John’s-Duke, 7:10 pm., CBS

Alabama-Michigan, 7:35 p.m., TBS

Michigan State-UConn, 9:45 p.m., CBS

Tennessee-Virginia, 10:10 p.m., TBS

Now, the question becomes, can Major League Baseball, which ridiculously begins its season tonight on Netflix, capitalize on the new Nielsen measuring system for a regular-season bump? The sport certainly benefitted last year in the postseason when the World Series averaged 16.1 million viewers and Game 7 pulled in 26 million viewers.

2. Here is one of the great annual segments in sports television: Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve trying to guess if a title is a real or fake TruTV show.

Our Annual tradition.

Real or Fake TV Shows pic.twitter.com/cVVd1Cc1MI — Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) March 24, 2026

3. And what I want more than anything is for a game to end on an overturned call. I don’t want a walk-off ABS challenge. I need a walk-off ABS challenge.

4. Make sure you get this wager in before the Orioles play at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Did Tyler O’Neill hit a HR on Opening Day?



2026 - ?

2025 - Yes

2024 - Yes

2023 - Yes

2022 - Yes

2021 - Yes

2020 - Yes pic.twitter.com/Qqgn53a10J — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) March 23, 2026

5. What a tremendous quote from new Providence basketball coach Bryan Hodgson at his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

NEW: Providence HC Bryan Hodgson with a LEGENDARY quote in his introductory press conference:



“If you ever wanna question my recruiting abilities just look at my wife Jordan." 😂 pic.twitter.com/Qd0NQOPEk3 — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) March 24, 2026

6. We dropped a bonus episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Tuesday. The enormously popular Mets broadcast booth of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling joined me for an interview.

Some of the topics discussed include their philosophy on using analytics during game, being critical of the Mets and the worst part of the job for local announcers.

In addition, Hernandez reveals that he still makes $5,000 a year from Seinfeld residuals while sharing the story of a recent encounter with Jerry Seinfeld.

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.

You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since my podcast got a nice mention from Carson Daly on the Today Show Wednesday morning thanks to Keith Hernandez’s residual reveal, I figured we’d throw it back to some classic TRL. If you’re of a certain age, you will always remember this trainwreck appearance by Mariah Carey.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.