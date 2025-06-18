Stephen A. Smith Is Pissing Off So Many People These Days
1. I understand that the most basic rule of engagement and content is to go after the biggest people in the sports media business. I engage in this practice myself sometimes.
I also understand that the second someone in sports media signs a $100 million contract, they automatically get a massive target on their back in this build-them-up-tear-them-down world.
There is also just flat out jealousy.
But it seems everything surrounding Stephen A. Smith has totally spun out of control.
Every single morning, before I write Traina Thoughts, I visit a bunch of websites to get the latest news and see what everyone is talking about. These were just some of the headlines I saw this morning:
Awful Announcing: Nick Wright accuses Stephen A. Smith of lying over ‘awful’ responses to two recent incidents
Barrett Sports Media: Chris Vernon: Stephen A. Smith Comments About Memphis ‘Irresponsible’
Barrett Sports Media: Why Stephen A. Smith Isn’t the Person News/Talk Radio Should Emulate
Former ESPN Radio Host Jason Fitz: Stephen A. Smith “Walks, Talks, Lives, Eats, Breathes Stereotypes”
Awful Announcing: Cody Decker snipes at ‘little b----’ Stephen A. Smith following Tyrese Haliburton take
Yahoo Sports: Sports Fans ‘Done With ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith
Mediate: Fox Sports Analyst Trolls ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith for Playing Solitaire on His Phone During NBA Finals
Mediate: ESPN Analyst Torches Stephen A. Smith for Controversial Take on Milwaukee Bucks Star: “Horrible!”
Sports Media Watch: NBA will be better off without Stephen A. Smith
USA Today: ESPN paid Stephen A. Smith $100 million to not watch NBA Finals
Again, these were just from this morning. And this doesn’t include a slew of headlines about Ja Morant ripping Smith for comments he made about Memphis not being a safe city.
The irony, of course, is that all these people venting about wanting Stephen A. to go away are giving Smith, ESPN and First Take exactly what they want.
Smith has always been a lightning rod. And that only increased recently when he decided to become a player in the political world. He’s also front and center at the moment with the NBA Finals going on.
He just signed a $100 million contract with ESPN and another contract with SiriusXM. Do you think these headlines are hurting him in any way, shape or form? The only thing that would hurt him is if people stopped talking about him.
2. Sure, I’m a little biased because I’m a Yankees fan, but this upcoming E60 on former Major League pitcher Jim Abbott looks like a must-watch.
3. The NBA Finals have yet to have a game pull in 10 million viewers. Monday’s Game 5 drew 9.54 million viewers, making it the most-watched game of the series. Outside of games played in the bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the least-watched Game 5 since 2003.
4. I've heard of three people on this list.
5. Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who currently doesn’t have a head coach, gave New York fans a heart attack Tuesday night with the proverbial “cryptic tweet,” but he hilariously cleared up the confusion Wednesday morning.
6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina is an all-mailbag edition followed by the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment with Sal Licata.
I answered all your questions about the NBA Finals ratings, the presentation of the NBA Finals by ESPN, the way the NBA drags out the NBA Finals schedule, NFL Network’s lack of respect for Good Morning Football, All-Star games, Brian Windhorst’s status with ESPN, Greg Olsen’s future, where the ESPN MLB package of games will end up, John Cena’s heel turn, the WWE controversy surrounding R-Truth, favorite late-night hosts, the best decade for pop culture and more.
Following the mailbag, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss the lack of juice for the NBA Finals, Netflix’s amazing docuseries,American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, the appeal of Oz the Mentalist and the Savannah Bananas, the anniversary ofThe Sopranos’ final episode and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on Sports Illustrated‘s YouTube channel.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 83rd birthday to the legendary Paul McCartney, who was featured in the all-time best Carpool Karaoke.
