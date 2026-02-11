Let’s Evaluate Some of the More Unhinged Responses to Super Bowl, Bad Bunny Ratings

1. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, NBC sent out the ratings for Super Bowl LX.

I read the press release and then posted the numbers on social media with no opinion and no editorializing. I literally just posted the ratings and information, as you can see below.

Halftime show with Bad Bunny averaged 128.2 million viewers. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 10, 2026

Despite just posting the ratings without sharing any thoughts on the game or Bad Bunny, people still managed to get very angry and very nasty.

Let’s take a look at a sampling of the responses I received and see if we can figure out what’s going on even though I offered not even an inkling of a take in my post and just provided straight data

Lmfao what a simp — RK (@RedKingdom55) February 11, 2026

Here’s Wikipedia’s definition for simp: “Simp is an internet slang term describing someone who exhibits excessive sympathy and attention toward another person, typically to someone who does not reciprocate the same feelings, in pursuit of affection or a sexual relationship.”

And here I was just thinking that I was posting some ratings. Who knew my posts were so deep.

And down 39% from last year in the US market. — RaiderF16 (@F16RaiderF22) February 11, 2026

This guy thinks a drop from 127.7 million to 124.9 million is 39%. The decrease is actually 2.19%, but I know math is hard.

Wrong — Mrs. Peacock (@RealMrsPeacock) February 11, 2026

Mrs. Peacock was not verbose. And she left me hanging. If my posts were wrong, I wish she would’ve shared the ratings information she had for the Super Bowl.

Do you believe these numbers that NBC announced 🤔 — Reminiscences of an American Capitalist (@4Awesometweet) February 11, 2026

Whoa, whoa, whoa. Reminiscences of an American Capitalist was so unnerved by the ratings that they actually created a poll!

For the record, the numbers that NBC announced don’t come from NBC. They came from Nielsen. NBC can’t make up the numbers because Nielsen would then call out NBC for making up the numbers, but let’s not let facts get in the way of a good internet poll.

This response offends me because I love the “Sure, Jan” GIF and use it regularly, but I’m not sure why I would get Sure Jan’d just for posting ratings.

Lol @JimmyTraina your employer confirmed that the halftime ratings went down. Guess that's what happens when you parade out Roadkill Bunny:https://t.co/LuwD4wz4OM — Kyle Clark (@KyleCla21074039) February 11, 2026

Kyle with a bunch of numbers in his user name thinks I work for ESPN.

The liars in big media manipulated numbers to fit their narrative however reality is very different — MagaChristianWeatherMan (@MagaWeather) February 11, 2026

Again, the ratings come from Nielsen. I don’t know if Nielsen is considered big media or if Nielsen manipulated the ratings, but there really isn’t anything to manipulate. The numbers are the numbers. Or is this person saying I’m Big Media and I manipulated the numbers? If that’s the case, I’m gonna have to ask SI to pay me more since I’m not just media, but Big Media.

This individual thinks 49 million people watched the Super Bowl based on something called Samba TV. The last time a Super Bowl drew less than 50 million viewers was 1970. The last time the Super Bowl did not draw at least 100 million viewers was 2009. This guy thinks 49 million people watched the Super Bowl.

I’ll just quote the last one so I can censor the profanity. @JoeMotta66 wrote: “US numbers are all that matter, and half of America turned that s--- off.”

I’m exhausted from doing this. I can’t even respond to this one. Let’s move on.

2. Load management caused SiriusXM’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo to compare himself and Bruce Springsteen to NBA players during his Tuesday show and it was hysterical.

Radio Hall of Famer @MadDogUnleashed (accompanied by Bruce Springsteen) completely snaps and loses his mind over NBA load management. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/SS1KkC3npX — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 10, 2026

3. This is a huge piece of information many of you will be interested in. Better get those credit card deposits in before March Madness begins.

FanDuel will no longer be accepting credit card deposits as of March 2, 2026. This is a nationwide ban.



Previously prohibited credit card deposits in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Illinois, Tennessee, and Vermont. pic.twitter.com/JxV0fYVDA8 — RLinnehanSR (@RLinnehanSR) February 11, 2026

4. If I told you that a local reporter did a bit on the Olympics being held in Milan, Italy, and not Milan, Ill., you’d think there was no way it would be amusing. That was my thought when I hit “play” on the clip. But I was wrong. This was well done.

Apparently the Winter Olympics are in Milan, Italy and not Milan, Illinois. My mistake! pic.twitter.com/gIIBc3Vzf2 — Joey Donia - KWQC (@JoeyDonia) February 11, 2026

5. It’s hard to fully tell from the picture and video how cool this will end up being, but the Big 12 announced today that its men’s and women’s conference tournament games are going to be played on a glass floor.

Our goal at the Big 12 is simple: keep raising the bar.



The Big 12 Conference and @asbglassfloor today introduced a state-of-the-art full LED video sports floor that will debut at the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments this March at the T-Mobile… pic.twitter.com/uPBOTEi2Id — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 11, 2026

Embracing innovation. Elevating the game. This is A Different League.



The 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments this March at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City will mark the first time @asbglassfloor LED court technology will be used for official… pic.twitter.com/cteTPYpp1S — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 11, 2026

6. Recent SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast episodes you should catch up on:

• NBC’s Maria Taylor

• The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis

• ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt

• NBC’s Mike Tirico

• ESPN’s Laura Rutledge

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.

You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 57th birthday to Jennifer Aniston.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.