The Tampa Bay Lightning Ran the Dumbest, Most Classless ‘Promotion’ You’ll Ever See

1. Apparently, there are people in the Lightning organization who think there’s nothing more fun than a “contest” that had money on the line for cancer research. How on Earth this segment got thought of and then approved, I’ll never understand.

It happened on Sunday during an intermission of the Stadium Series game between the Bruins and Lightning at the home of the Buccaneers. Former Bucs defensive star Ronde Barber brought cancer survivor Rob Higgins onto the ice. Barber told Higgins that the Lightning were donating $100,000 to the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa Bay.

Great. Wonderful. Generous.

The segment should’ve stopped there.

Instead, P.K. Subban came out to tell Higgins that if he made some stupid shot into a teeny tiny hole in the net, the organization would donate $500,000 instead of $100,000.

Whether Higgins made or missed the shot, that is a ridiculous stipulation to put on Higgins, who ended up missing the shot. A shot, mind you, that most NHL players would miss.

But the Lightning wanted to double down on the cruel promotion. So, Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield then came out, with Rob’s dad, who also is a cancer survivor, and told Higgins that he’d get another attempt and that if made this shot, the team would donate $1 million to the Moffitt Cancer Center. Rob missed again.

The Lightning then tried to gaslight everyone into thinking they were heroes and gave Higgins $200,000 instead of $100,000.

Let me see if I have this straight. The Lightning were willing to donate $1 million for cancer research if Higgins made some gimmick hockey shot. He didn’t, so then only $200,000 was donated.

So, the Lightning made Higgins, a cancer survivor, feel like crap twice and then held back $800,000 that they had earmarked for cancer research.

Gross on so many levels.

2. The biggest piece of news for the NFL fan that came out of Roger Goodell’s Monday press conference at the Super Bowl was that an 18-game schedule isn’t as close to happening as we might have thought.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on a potential 18-game regular season:



"It is not a given that we'll do that... It is something that we want to talk about with the union leadership." pic.twitter.com/pd8dRQy0LD — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 2, 2026

3. I always love it when dopes on social media tell me nobody watches ESPN anymore or ESPN is dead or ESPN is irrelevant.

The latest Disney quarterly earnings show that ESPN’s value is now $30 billion.

New info: ESPN is a $30 billion company, with Disney valuing the NFL's deal for 10% equity at $3B. Disney can also buy back the stake beginning in 2034 (or the league can buy more). https://t.co/TETriWZevb — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) February 2, 2026

4. I would love to know how Patriots fans feel about Tom Brady telling Jim Gray on SiriusXM, “I have no dog in the fight in this one” regarding the Super Bowl.

Brady added, “May the best team win.”

5. Monday Night Raw was in Philadelphia last night, so the hometown crowd wasn’t going to miss their opportunity to taunt 42-year-old Nikki Bella about possibly dating 22-year-old Eagles defensive back, Cooper DeJean. And she handled it masterfully.

Brie Bella: "I actually think they're saying Coop"



Nikki Bella: "Can you blame a girl for having good taste?" pic.twitter.com/2L6SOsF3kl — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) February 3, 2026

