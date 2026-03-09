TMZ’s Bizarre Post About Donna Kelce’s Home Renovation Leads to Hilarious Replies

1. This is going to be a very short and sweet lead item today. If you need a laugh, just read the replies to this absurd tweet that TMZ sent out on Sunday.

Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, is in the middle of a home renovation ... TMZ has learned.



Read more: https://t.co/4KursdUOlk pic.twitter.com/FsAv2tPWyz — TMZ (@TMZ) March 8, 2026

Even Jason got in on the fun.

BREAKING!!

Sources confirm Donna Kelce’s eldest son watched 2 hours of Bluey yesterday https://t.co/R2qyo6LJRb — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 8, 2026

2. This is my favorite on-the-field sports moment in a long time.

During a 2. Bundesliga soccer match on Sunday between Preussen Munster and Hertha Berlin, the ref jogged over to the sideline for a replay review.

There was only one problem: the monitor was not working.

Why was the monitor not working? Because a fan in a ski mask climbed a fence to tamper with the monitor.

🚨💣 THE CRAZIEST INCIDENT OF 2026 💀🤣



In the German Second Division, two Münster fans stormed the pitch during their home match against Hertha Berlin and literally stole the VAR cable — causing the giant screen to go completely black! 😳



The referee was heading over to review… pic.twitter.com/X4Rk1CVPit — Topskills Sports UK (@topskillsportuk) March 8, 2026

En el partido de la Bundesliga 2 entre Preussen Munster y Hertha Berlín, el árbitro fue llamado al VAR para revisar un posible penalti a favor del Hertha.



Un aficionado del Preussen Münster desconectó el monitor, saboteando el sistema VAR. Después, en las gradas se ha desplegado… pic.twitter.com/seD9sWFfgQ — GRADA B pro (@GradaBpro) March 8, 2026

3. It was cool enough that Italy has an espresso machine in their dugout for the WBC, but the team is also celebrating home runs with espresso shots. We need this in MLB.

“Coffee is a way of life” - Italy manager, Francisco Cervelli 🇮🇹 ⚾️ ☕️ 🤌🏻 #WBC pic.twitter.com/tO9Dwt7R1z — Chris R. Vaccaro (@ChrisVaccaro) March 7, 2026

Espresso celebrations are back for Italy! 🤌 pic.twitter.com/DiLLQsVwi6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 7, 2026

4. I had never heard of Danny Ramirez before today, but I like his attitude.

Over the weekend, a photo went viral of Jessica Alba sitting at a blackjack table with Joe Burrow. Naturally, social media assumed there was something between them.

“I’m Joe Burrow I make $55 million a year and can make Jessica Alba laugh while playing blackjack” 😂 pic.twitter.com/r1XlQa5shq — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 8, 2026

However, Alba is dating Ramirez, and he made sure to remind everyone of that by posting this pic on Instagram after the Burrow-Alba pic drew so much attention.

5. Pat McAfee dropped the news on Instagram that he’s done with being a WWE commentator.

While promoting the NFL Free Agency edition of The Pat McAfee show, Pat McAfee said he doesn’t see a return to WWE happening for now.



“I don’t think you ever say never, you know? Specially with WWE, but right now it does not feel like it is something that’s supposed to happen.… pic.twitter.com/RTgt2BriH1 — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) March 9, 2026

6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with CNBC media and sports reporter Alex Sherman.

Sherman talks about the big deal with Paramount buying Warner Brothers Discovery and how that will affect sports fans. Will TNT events air on CBS? Will this cause streaming prices to increase? Will this affect CBS Sports Network?

Sherman also talks about how the NFL is about to have a major impact on all other sports when it comes to rights deals, the FCC looking into sports and streaming, the rise of Kalshi and Polymarket and much more.

Following Sherman, Sal Licata from SNY TV and The Sal Licata Show joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include Sal’s non-vacation vacation, the WBC, the Yankees retiring CC Sabathia’s number, a ridiculous take from Bruce Pearl and more. In addition, I read some reader emails and Apple reviews.

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.

You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This is a few months old, but I just saw it over the weekend and I couldn’t have loved it any more.

