TMZ’s Bizarre Post About Donna Kelce’s Home Renovation Leads to Hilarious Replies
1. This is going to be a very short and sweet lead item today. If you need a laugh, just read the replies to this absurd tweet that TMZ sent out on Sunday.
Even Jason got in on the fun.
2. This is my favorite on-the-field sports moment in a long time.
During a 2. Bundesliga soccer match on Sunday between Preussen Munster and Hertha Berlin, the ref jogged over to the sideline for a replay review.
There was only one problem: the monitor was not working.
Why was the monitor not working? Because a fan in a ski mask climbed a fence to tamper with the monitor.
3. It was cool enough that Italy has an espresso machine in their dugout for the WBC, but the team is also celebrating home runs with espresso shots. We need this in MLB.
4. I had never heard of Danny Ramirez before today, but I like his attitude.
Over the weekend, a photo went viral of Jessica Alba sitting at a blackjack table with Joe Burrow. Naturally, social media assumed there was something between them.
However, Alba is dating Ramirez, and he made sure to remind everyone of that by posting this pic on Instagram after the Burrow-Alba pic drew so much attention.
5. Pat McAfee dropped the news on Instagram that he’s done with being a WWE commentator.
6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with CNBC media and sports reporter Alex Sherman.
Sherman talks about the big deal with Paramount buying Warner Brothers Discovery and how that will affect sports fans. Will TNT events air on CBS? Will this cause streaming prices to increase? Will this affect CBS Sports Network?
Sherman also talks about how the NFL is about to have a major impact on all other sports when it comes to rights deals, the FCC looking into sports and streaming, the rise of Kalshi and Polymarket and much more.
Following Sherman, Sal Licata from SNY TV and The Sal Licata Show joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include Sal’s non-vacation vacation, the WBC, the Yankees retiring CC Sabathia’s number, a ridiculous take from Bruce Pearl and more. In addition, I read some reader emails and Apple reviews.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This is a few months old, but I just saw it over the weekend and I couldn’t have loved it any more.
Jimmy Traina is a staff writer and podcast host for Sports Illustrated. A 20-year veteran in the industry, he’s been covering the sports media landscape for seven years and writes a daily column, Traina Thoughts. Traina has hosted the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast since 2018, a show known for interviews with some of the most important and powerful people in sports media. He also was the creator and writer of SI’s Hot Clicks feature from 2007 to '13.