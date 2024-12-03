Tom Brady Reveals Best Part of Raiders Ownership to Bryson DeChambeau
Tom Brady sees one big benefit of owning a piece of the Las Vegas Raiders.
During an appearance on Break 50 with Bryson DeChambeau, Brady told the host what made being an owner so attractive.
The seven-time Super Bowl champ said, “I get to be involved in the NFL for as long as I’m around, basically, because of ownership. Being a broadcaster has been amazing, but also knowing beyond that, I get to be involved in the sport I love for the rest of my life and try to impact the game in a positive way and call out what I like, what I don’t like.”
Being an owner means Brady gets to continue to be involved with the NFL and decision-making for a team. While that move will handicap what he can say during broadcasts for Fox, he clearly believes the decision was worth it. But making the move into ownership he has the chance to always be a part of the NFL.