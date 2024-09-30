Tom Thibodeau Had Two Words for Media Asking About Karl-Anthony Towns
The New York Knicks had media day on Monday. Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo aren't in attendance because they were traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns.
Towns, who is very close to being an official New York Knick, is in the building. However, since the trade is not official, the Knicks can't technically discuss Towns. Which is why you get an exchange like this one between a media member and Tom Thibodeau.
Knowing Thibs would not discuss the trade for KAT, someone asked the coach what it was like coaching Towns when they were previously together in Minnesota from 2016 to 2019. Thibs' simple response? "Good try."
Again, KAT is literally in the building today. The idea that the coach cannot talk about the player in this situation is absurd. And yet he can't. We'll just have to wait a few more days to hear that Thibodeau is excited to be reunited with Towns and he thinks the big man will make a big difference this season.