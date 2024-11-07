Trae Young Roasts Knicks Fans With Comical Line Moments After Hawks' Win
The Atlanta Hawks were able to rally back against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night and earn a 121-116 win at home. Zaccharie Risacher, the No. 1 pick in last June's draft, led the way with a career-high 33 points and seven rebounds.
Trae Young pitched in with 23 points on 7-of-21 shooting and knocked down three three-pointers.
The guard, who is in his seventh year in the league, had some fun moments after the game when he delivered a message to the Knicks fans who attended the game at State Farm Arena.
"I hope these New York fans find their way to the exit real, real quick," he said during a postgame interview that was aired over the stadiums speakers. "Boooooo take y’all ass home."
Here's that moment:
Young has had some big moments in his career against the Knicks and has let their fans hear it before. You have to think he might hear some more boos the next time he's at Madison Square Garden.