Recently Unemployed Mets Fan Gets Creative With Job Application on Television
Any millennial looking for work has likely heard one piece of sage advice from their elder generations that strikes them as wholly unrealistic.
You know the one: Just walk into the office of the company you want to work for, find the boss, give them a firm handshake and say, “I’d like to work for you.”
It’s annoying advice to get both in its over-simplicity and its accuracy. You can’t get a job you don’t put yourself out there for, and one Mets fan took that to heart on Wednesday.
Spotted in the late innings at Citi Field with the Mets well on their way to losing to the White Sox, one fan posted up a series of signs hoping to get the attention of SNY, the network broadcasting the game.
“I lost my job yesterday,” the first sign read. “@SNY hiring?” read the second, before capping off with a joke that he was ready to make a coffee run for whoever needed it.
SNY posted video of the sequence after showing it on the broadcast, encouraging the fan to DM his résumé.
I’m not the hiring manager at SNY, but this guy screams “go-getter” to me. Maybe this bit of eccentric job application will be the start of a beautiful chapter of this fan’s career.
Companies are always looking for someone willing to go above and beyond—and this potential employee clearly has the goods.